Mi verano con Amanda 2

The summer ended ... Chicho, Fabio, Gaby and RS have had to return to their normal routine. Chicho moved with his new girlfriend, Celina, with the hope that being a parent. Disappointed not to be a rock star on the island, he decides to try the bachata with Fabio. This also is in crisis, due to his studies and his obsession with marijuana that leads to more encounters with the siren that just go and tempts him. Gaby is filming her first movie, but the lack of respect he has his production team for him, threatens the fate of his film. RS Gaby decides to help Alana and falls for a beautiful girl who works for Gaby. The adventure is far from the end and while the clock is ticking for our friends. Join us for an exciting sequel, full of laughter and never before seen difficult times for our characters.