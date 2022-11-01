Mi Verano Con Amanda

Not Available

It's the story about Gaby a young aspiring filmmaker who falls in love with supermodel Amanda. But Gaby is too shy and innocent to be with a sassy superficial model like Amanda who is only interested in herself. Gaby's friends Chicho, RS and Fabio are the worst counselors to advice Gaby, but Gaby ask for their help anyway making this summer one full of funny, crazy and politically incorrect situations. They all decide to go to Uncle John's "house" a 65 year old ex Vietnam veteran who lives with ten wives and does not work. He is so crazy that Gaby won't even consider his advices, but the other guys think that Uncle John is a genius. Eventually Gaby gets his chance to be with Amanda but only to find out how superficial and selfish she is. Gaby decides it's time for revenge.