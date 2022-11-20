Mi yu shi qi xiao shi

Not Available

Six young urbanites who haven't seen each other for four years spend the weekend together on the banks of the Yangzhe river to escape the hustle and bustle of Beijing city. However, even the solitude of their surroundings cannot stop old tensions from resurfacing between some of the characters. The air becomes especially charged when a friend of the six shows up without invitation. Now married and working as a policeman in a small town near Yangzhe river, the young man pines for Xiaobei, his old high school flame and one of the women in the group. But, the policeman's presence triggers feelings of jealousy in Xiaobei's fiance, leading to a troubling twist at the end.