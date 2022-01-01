Not Available

Mia and the Migoo (French: Mia et le Migou) is a 2008 French animated film produced by Folimage and directed by Jacques-Rémy Girerd, about a young girl's search for her father in a tropical paradise threatened by the construction of a gigantic hotel resort. The film won the European Film Award for Best Animated Feature at the 22nd European Film Awards. An English-language version with American voice actors had a limited released in the United States on 27 March 2011. Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Modine, Wallace Shawn, and James Woods, are four of the many talented actors who contribute.