Mia's Father

Mia Williams, raised on the family Bed & Breakfast by Sara, a loving single mom grows up believing her father was lost, M.I.A., in the Gulf War. A tragic accident results in the sudden death of Sara and Mia finds herself alone to care for the B&B while attending college. Daniel Williams, a hard-edged businessman from New York, arrives at the B&B and Mia suspects he may be her lost father. The townsfolk believe he may be responsible for Sara's death. As events unfold, Daniel clears his name and finds acceptance from the community and Mia finds a father at last.