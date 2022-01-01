Miami Blues

When Fred gets out of prison, he decides to start over in Miami, where he starts a violent one-man crime wave. He soon meets up with amiable college student Susie. Opposing Fred is Sgt Hoke Moseley, a cop who is getting a bit old for the job, especially since the job of cop in 1980's Miami is getting crazier all the time.
|Alec Baldwin
|Frederick J. Frenger Jr.
|Jennifer Jason Leigh
|Susie Waggoner
|Fred Ward
|Sgt. Hoke Moseley
|Georgie Cranford
|Little Boy at Miami Airport
|Edward Saxon
|Krishna Ravindra at Miami Airport
|Obba Babatundé
|Blink Willie, Informant
