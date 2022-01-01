1990

Miami Blues

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 19th, 1990

Studio

Orion Pictures

When Fred gets out of prison, he decides to start over in Miami, where he starts a violent one-man crime wave. He soon meets up with amiable college student Susie. Opposing Fred is Sgt Hoke Moseley, a cop who is getting a bit old for the job, especially since the job of cop in 1980's Miami is getting crazier all the time.

Cast

Alec BaldwinFrederick J. Frenger Jr.
Jennifer Jason LeighSusie Waggoner
Fred WardSgt. Hoke Moseley
Georgie CranfordLittle Boy at Miami Airport
Edward SaxonKrishna Ravindra at Miami Airport
Obba BabatundéBlink Willie, Informant

