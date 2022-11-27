Miami City Ballet's The Firebird

Not Available

Alive with color, excitement, and spectacular effects, Firebird is a fantastical and thrilling fairy tale about magic, love, danger and liberation. Prince Ivan, a young hunter, strays into a mystical forest where he encounters the exotic, immortal Firebird who gives him an enchanted feather that will summon her when he is in dire need. When Ivan falls in love with a beautiful Princess who is under the spell of the evil sorcerer Kastchei, he calls the Firebird, and the battle between good and evil is joined...