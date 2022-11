Not Available

Milica Ostojic (aka Mica Trofrtaljka or Mica Davorika), a singer from Milicevci near Cacak (Serbia) by singing the song "Davorike, dajke" became a big star of new underground music in the seventies in former Yugoslavia. Forgotten for years, she returned to the scene in the film "Pretty Village, Pretty Flame", saying the historical sentence: "Shut up mate, erotica".