The ultimate musical duo, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are ‘Back Together’ with this recording of the final show of their UK tour at the O2 Arena. Hot on the heels of their star turns in the West End’s phenomenally successful staged concert of Les Misérables, the pair take on their favourite musical theatre, pop and rock tracks, including songs from The Lion King, The Greatest Showman and The Phantom of the Opera as well as a brilliantly arranged 'Queen Medley'.