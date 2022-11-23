Michael Ball: The Best Of Michael Ball

Not Available

All the most dazzling moments from Michael Ball, featuring exciting new acoustic songs filmed especially for the DVD and much loved favourites from his previous sell-out shows. These songs have been voted for by the fans and selected by Michael himself. The combination of much loved favourites and brand new recordings include Love Changes Everything, Everybody Hurts, One Step Out Of Time and Dancing In the dark. The DVD is full of unforgettable performances and really is Michael at his very best. Also includes a not to be missed exclusive interview.