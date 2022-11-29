Michael Biberstein - My Friend Mike at Work

Not Available

Mike, half Swiss, half American, is a friend of Portuguese director Fernando Lopes. He’s a painter and has been living in Portugal for 30 years, making him also Portuguese. His stage name is Michael Biberstein. His internationally acclaimed works belong to some of the most important collections and museums around the world. He and Fernando Lopes decided to embrace this adventure after a conversation they had in a mutual friend’s house. The result is this movie: an inner journey about the creation of a painting where its silence, its mystery and magic were filmed.