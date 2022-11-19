Michael Bolton: Live At The Royal Albert Hall

Not Available

Join Michael Bolton for an unforgettable concert at London's famous Royal Albert Hall as he delivers hit after hit in his trademark soulful style in front of a packed audience. With his inimitable voice, charismatic stage presence and superb songwriting Michael Bolton holds the audience in the palm of his hand as he performs classics such as 'How Am I Supposed To Live Without You?' & 'Time, Love And Tenderness', 'Can I Touch You There'and 'How Can We Be Lovers' alongside his unique interpretations of 'Fly Me To The Moon', 'Summertime', 'That's Life' and '(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay' plus his own rendition of 'Murder My Heart', the hit he co-wrote with Lady Gaga. Simply a wonderful night.