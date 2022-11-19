Michael Bublé: Come Fly with Me

Not Available

This is not your average concert DVD that most artists put out with a single concert recorded put on a tape with maybe a few extras if you're lucky – then again Michael Bublé is not your average packaged and seemingly perfect pop singer. Instead this is an interesting look at Michael Bublé's first world tour, at the crazy antics of him and the band(mostly Bublé) and the genuine love they all share for Jazz music. The way it is shot is sometimes annoying, especially the hand-held camera stuff which is sometimes grainy and out of focus. And the different concerts that have been put together deny the viewer an actual idea of what an individual concert is like. This is the most honest DVD of a music singer I have seen, it is not glitzy or hokey, there are no managers and publicity people lurking off camera to make sure that everything looks and sounds the way it should, instead it is a sometimes over-exuberant, always funny look at Michael Bublé's tour.