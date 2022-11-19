Not Available

Michael Bublé returns to NBC with another star-studded holiday Christmas special, "Michael Bublé: Home for the Holidays." The multi-Grammy Award winning singer is joined by guest stars Rod Stewart, Blake Shelton, and fellow Canadian Carly Rae Jepsen, as well as Elmo, on songs including "Jingle Bell Rock," "Let It Snow," "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and "Winter Wonderland." With a little magic, Michael performs a special duet with Bing Crosby of the classic "White Christmas."