Michael Buble's Christmas in New York

2014

Multi Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bublé celebrates the holiday season with his fourth annual NBC Christmas special, "Michael Bublé's Christmas in New York," airing Wednesday, December 17 at 8/7c. Barbra Streisand, Ariana Grande, Miss Piggy and the Rockettes join Bublé for an hour-long celebration of Christmas, his favorite holiday. Song selections include festive classics such as "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and more. Bublé will be also accompanied by his band for an "unplugged" series of songs requested by his social media followers, including "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "Cold December Night" and "Blue Christmas." The show originates from the storied Radio City Music Hall in New York City.