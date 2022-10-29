Michael Buble: Simply Buble

Not Available

Screams, love and hugs. This is the way Michael Bublé is greeted by his loyal fans. A man with swing and swag, he's the Jazz star of the 21st century. A man who deeply loves his fans, a romantic that sings of love and heart break, has conquered the heart of the world. Through his high profile relationships and meeting the love of his life, Bublé is a star but also he's simply a man. Meet the real Michael Bublé from where it all began to the star and family man we all know and love.