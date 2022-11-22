Not Available

Michael Bublé – TOUR STOP 148 presents a front row seat to the superstar’s phenomenally successful sold out To Be Loved Tour which concluded in 2015 and was seen globally by over two million fans. Filmed for the big screen with superb 5.1 surround sound, Michael Bublé – TOUR STOP 148 showcases thrilling live performances of many of the Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter’s biggest hits, including Home, Haven’t Met You Yet, Cry Me A River and Feelin’ Good. The performance is intercut with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Team Bublé bringing this moveable feast from arena to arena for two years. This must-see event includes a special 15 minute introduction with Michael Bublé EXCLUSIVE to cinemas – don’t miss it!