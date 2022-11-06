Not Available

The Tony Award-winning originator of the title role in the global stage success The Phantom of the Opera, Michael Crawford brings his unique voice and charismatic presence to this one-of-a-kind concert event. Crawford performs Broadway, inspirational and traditional favorites at the Cerritos Center in Los Angeles. For his signature Phantom songs, he is joined by Dale Kristien, his co-star in the Los Angeles company of that show. He salutes that show's creator Andrew Lloyd Webber with tunes from two of the composer's other musicals. Experience Michael Crawford in Concert and savor a magical performance specifically staged for home viewing.