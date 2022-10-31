Michael Feinstein: The Sinatra Legacy

Not Available

Music - Backed by a thirty-two-piece orchestra, Michael Feinstein takes you on a musical journey of Frank Sinatra and his contemporaries. Through timeless songs performed in the unmistakable Michael Feinstein style, he conjures up the biggest musical legends of a golden era using their extraordinary music, spiced with intimate stories about their larger-than-life personalities. It sings - and it most definitely swings - with all-new arrangements that bring these classic songs up to date and pays tribute to a time when this music perfectly captured the American spirit of boundless optimism. -