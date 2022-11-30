Michael Jackson and Bubbles: The Untold Story

Not Available

Documentary about the relationship between singer Michael Jackson and his chimpanzee Bubbles. This revealing documentary talks to those who witnessed the relationship first hand, including Michael's sister La Toya, and explores the complex psychology behind Jackson's devotion to his chimp and other animals. It also highlights the path Bubbles' life took once he hit adolescence and Michael could no longer care for him, to where he is now more than 20 years later. The documentary also reunites La Toya Jackson with Bubbles after more than 20 years apart.