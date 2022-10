Michael Jackson Dangerous Tour - Bucharest - 1992

1992

Michael Jackson's Dangerous Tour Live in Bucharest. Track List (Chapters): 1. Intro, 2. Jam, 3. Wanna Be Startin' Somethin', 4. Human Nature, 5. Smooth Criminal, 6. I Just Can't Stop Loving You feat. Siedah Garrett, 7. She's Out Of My Life, 8. I Want You Back/The Love You Save, 9. I'll Be There, 10. Thriller, 11. Billie Jean, 12. Workin' Day And Night, 13. Beat It, 14. Will You Be There, 15. Black Or White, 16. Heal The World, 17. Man In The Mirror, 18. Credits.