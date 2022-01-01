Michael Jackson: Gone Too Soon

Not Available

Gone Too Soon is a documentary film about the final year of Michael Jackson's life and career, released on June 25, 2010, exactly one year after his death. It is produced and directed by author-filmmaker Ian Halperin, who wrote "Unmasked: The Final Years of Michael Jackson", which hit No. 1 last year on the New York Times' bestsellers list, after he spent five years investigating Jackson.[1][2]. In an interview with Halperin in March 2010, he revealed that the film is culled from 300 hours of footage shot inside the singer's camp and includes video and audio of Jackson shot before his death. It also includes interviews with Jackson's personal manager, trainer, and attorney.