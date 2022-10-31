Michael Jackson - Leave Me Alone

Not Available

"Leave Me Alone" is a single by American songwriter and recording artist Michael Jackson. The song was featured on Jackson's seventh studio album, Bad in 1987, and was as the eighth single from the album in February 1989, but was released outside of the United States and Canada. "Leave Me Alone" was recorded during the original album sessions but the song only appeared on the CD editions of Bad as a bonus track, as well as on the 2001 cassette edition. The song was written and composed by Jackson and produced by Quincy Jones (with Jackson serving as co-producer).