1988

Michael Jackson: Moonwalker

  • Fantasy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 28th, 1988

Studio

Ultimate Productions

A movie that starts out with the "Man in the Mirror" music video, it then changes to a montage of video clips of Michael's career. Next comes a parody of his Bad video by children, and then Michael is chased by fans in a fantasy sequence. 2 more videos are shown, and then a movie in which Michael plays a hero with magical powers. In it he is chased by drug dealer Mr. Big and saves three children. Videos included in the movie are "Smooth Criminal" and "Come Together".

Cast

Michael JacksonHimself
Joe PesciMr. Big
Mick JaggerHimself
Sean LennonSean
Brandon Quintin AdamsZeke
Maurissa TancharoenDancer (segment 'Badder')

