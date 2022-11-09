Not Available

He was the musical icon whose talent was only eclipsed by his fame. Michael Jackson’s every move made headlines and whether it was his cart topping music, his eccentric lifestyle, or his ever-changing appearance, people couldn’t get enough of the King of Pop, who died suddenly at the age of 50. Dogged by accusations of child molestation in life that were unproven in court, controversy reignited a decade after his death with the release of a stunning documentary. The Michael Jackson Story takes a look at the life and career of the King of Pop and where his legacy now stands.