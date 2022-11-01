Michael Jackson: The Trial and Triumph of the King of Pop

Not Available

Documentary - This pro-Michael documentary raises and debunks the various charges/trials/conspiracies surrounding Michael over the last 17 years. The program features hostess Pearl Jr talking to dozens of Michael fans, interviews with key people (Michael's trial lawyer, Jermaine Jackson), some celebrity well wishers (Kanye West, Mo'Nique, Fantasia) and finally Michael's compelling press conference in London in March of 2009. Even in death, Michael Jackson is the world's biggest superstar and perhaps the greatest entertainer of all time. His achievements almost came crashing down during his child molestation trial. This film goes behind the scenes of that sometimes chaotic and outrageous trial. MJ's fans from all over the world always believed in his innocence. - Ashford & Simpson, Fantasia Barrino, Jermaine Jackson