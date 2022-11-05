Not Available

"Michael Jordan: Air Time" documents Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' 1991-92 season, including Jordan dealing with his friend and rival Magic Johnson's retirement announcement, gambling allegations, talk of the team possibly breaking the long-in-place season win record with 70 victories, filming a music video with Michael Jackson, and other obstacles throughout the course of the year. The video follows this with the "Dream Team" (Jordan and his fellow NBA stars) gaining worldwide attention as they partake and dominate in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, and concludes with the Bulls' championship ring ceremony in the fall of '92