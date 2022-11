Not Available

It is the classic highlight reel of the young Jordan (all pre-championship days) just dominating anyone who steps in his path- literally jumping over people and dunking on people like they disrespected his mother. The best part is that b/c this collection is from his fourth year, they don't have to cover as much time and can basically just show all of his amazing stuff from 86-87 when he averaged 37.1 pts/game along with a handful of steals and blocks.