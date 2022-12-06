Not Available

Lust, betrayal, murder, and deceit all come alive in Michael Lucas' most anticipated film to date. Michael Lucas' Dangerous Liaisons, based on Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 classic Les Liaisons Dangereuses (famously made into an Oscar winning film starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich), is a new modern-day twist on one of literature's most intriguing tales of wicked revenge and twisted seduction. Instead of 18th Century France, this X-rated version takes place in modern day New York. Featuring appearances from such notable gay superstars as RuPaul, Boy George, Bruce Vilanch, Graham Norton, Lady Bunny, Amanda Lepore, and Michael Musto, Michael Lucas' Dangerous Liaisons has already become the most talked about porn flick of the year. Celebrity cameos by: Boy George, Lady Bunny, Amanda Lepore, Hedda Lettuce, Michael Musto, Graham Norton, RuPaul, Bruce Vilanch, and Matthew Mariani.