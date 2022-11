Not Available

Filmed at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, friends and admirers of Michael McDonald came together to pay homage to the man and his music. No stranger to recognition, the five-time Grammy Award winner's particular brand of "blue-eyed soul" produced a series of chart-topping hits. As a member of the Doobie Brothers and a successful solo artist, Michael McDonald's distinctive baritone vocals are instantly recognizable to fans worldwide.