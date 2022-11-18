Michael McDonald: Model. Citizen.

Not Available

Michael McDonald (MADtv, Austin Powers, Kathy Griffin – My Life on the D-List) returns home to Orange County for his debut stand-up comedy special: MODEL. CITIZEN. In this hilarious, one-hour performance, Michael shares his views on a variety of topics from fame to family and gives the audience a peek at the seemingly normal person behind the whacked out personae he has developed for television (including his famous role as Stuart the baby). Part stand-up comedy, part one man show, this special is for anyone who – like Michael – finds humor in the strange world all around us.