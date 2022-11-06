Michael McDonald This Christmas

Not Available

2009 holiday release from the singer/songwriter and former Doobie Bro. Michael McDonald has maintained incredible popularity and has been awarded numerous accolades and honors in both personal and professional arenas. He has won an impressive five Grammys and earned innumerable chart successes and sales feats, yet all the while McDonald remains the artist's artist and an enduring presence in popular music. This year, Michael McDonald celebrates the holiday season with the release of This Christmas, a collection of 12 Christmas classics and new holiday favorites.