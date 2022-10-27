Michael McIntyre - Happy & Glorious

Not Available

Michael McIntyre is back with his brand new show Happy and Glorious. Following the record breaking successes of Live and Laughing, Hello Wembley and Showtime, Michael returns to the stage to do what he does best; make everyday life face-achingly hilarious. Happy and Glorious was recorded at the O2, where Michael has now performed 27 times, more than any other artist in the world. Michael throws everything in to this memorable performance that has over 15,000 rolling in the aisles and on their feet at the end. Not to be missed!