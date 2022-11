Not Available

Originally done for the Disney/MGM Studio Tour, Michael Eisner then CEO of Disney Studios is enroute to a screening room for a viewing with Mickey Mouse. On the way to the theater, some of your favorite Disney characters and several from the film Fantasia come to life in the hallways of the Disney Studios. Interesting fact; This is the only time Mickey Mouse was ever listed second in any project. I.E: Micky and Minnie, Mickey and Goofy, Mickey and Pluto, Mickey and Donald.