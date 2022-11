Not Available

"Michael Myers: Absolute Evil" is a fan film in the style of a documentary treating the "Halloween" films from 1978 - 2002 as events that actually occurred. Featuring interviews with survivors, Haddonfield residents, experts who have researched the Myers case, and investigators who have attempted to capture him as well as never before seen crime scene photos, "Michael Myers: Absolute Evil" is the first documentary to tell the story of the real life Boogeyman.