Not Available

Affable adventurer Michael Palin embarks on two rail journeys, in 1980 and in 1994, as part of the BBC series "Great Railway Journeys." First, the ex-Monty Python funnyman sets off from Euston station in London on the Flying Scotsman, making stops in York and Edinburgh. Then, Palin journeys across the magnificent Irish countryside to the western country of Kerry, where his great-grandmother left for America in the 19th century.