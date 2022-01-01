Not Available

Michael Schenker Group - Live in Tokyo 1997 movie was released Jul 12, 2005 by the Music Video Distributors studio. This DVD features two supreme performances of the Master of the Flying V, as well as interviews. Michael Schenker Group - Live in Tokyo 1997 video The track lists include highlights of all stages of Schenker's career: from UFO and Scorpions hits, through MSG classic tracks, to his solo compositions. Michael Schenker Group - Live in Tokyo 1997 film Twelve songs from The Michael Schenker Story Live were never before recorded live. Michael Schenker Group - Live in Tokyo 1997 review Also included are Desktop images and weblinks.