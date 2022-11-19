Michael Schenker Group – World Wide Live 2004

Not Available

World Wide Live 2004” DVD features a recording of MSG supreme performance at the Metalmania Festival 2004. The new edition includes an additional CD with audio tracks recorded at the show. Track list consists of the highlights of all stages of Schenker’s career: from UFO hits, through MSG classic tracks, to his solo compositions! DVD also includes: band bio, discography, 25-minute interview, in which Michael talks about his career, photo gallery, desktop images, weblinks. Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound. DVD+CD swing case edition is limited to 2000 copies. “World Wide Live 2004” DVD+CD will be available on 16th March in Europe and 24th March in USA (via MVD).