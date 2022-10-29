Michael W. Smith: Sovereign

Not Available

This is the intimate live recording based on the ‘Sovereign’ album by Michael W. Smith His latest offering is a deliberate step in a new direction, after signing with Capitol Christian Music Group in 2013. This fresh collection of worship songs represents a new creative chapter in Michael’s career working with a completely new bunch of songwriters, producers, and musicians. The result is an album of vibrant innovation and vertically focused songs. The Deluxe Edition includes bonus songs, behind the scenes video and a beautifully shot live DVD that was filmed this past January on Smith's Franklin, Tennessee farm in a packed barn during an unforgettable night of worship. Sovereign Deluxe CD+DVD by Michael W Smith was published by Sparrow Records in May 2014