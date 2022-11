Not Available

Michael W. Smith brings the RIAA Gold certified Worship experience to life with his new release--Worship on DVD and VHS. Filmed live in front of 15,000 youth in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Worship includes several classic praise and worship songs such as "Open the Eyes of My Heart" and an uplifting medley of "Step by Step/Hallelujah" plus six new praise and worship anthems and a special version of the U2 classic "40."