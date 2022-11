Not Available

This pair of titles features a dazzling concert by French jazz pianist Michel Petrucciani, followed by a documentary that captures the celebrated musician as he embarks on the tour that led him to international stardom. Concert Solo captures Petrucciani playing at France's Marciac Jazz Festival in 1996, performing tunes such as "Estate" and "Manhattan." Lettre a Michel Petrucciani then chronicles his landmark first trip to America.