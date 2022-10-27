After the death of his wife and his son, Michael, an intrepid Russian imperial army officer, lost the joy of living. His family has been the victim of an attack by the commander Ogareff Tartar troops, operating in the eastern DRC. When Tsar commissioned him to cross the dangerous mission across Siberia to restore communications troops sabotaged by Ogareff, the young officer does not hesitate to accept.
|Curd Jürgens
|Michel Strogoff
|Geneviève Page
|Nadia Fédor
|Jacques Dacqmine
|Le Grand-Duc
|Sylva Koscina
|Sangarre
|Gérard Buhr
|Henry Blount
|Louis Arbessier
|Tsar Alexandre II
View Full Cast >