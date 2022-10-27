Not Available

Michel Strogoff

  • Adventure
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Illiria Film

After the death of his wife and his son, Michael, an intrepid Russian imperial army officer, lost the joy of living. His family has been the victim of an attack by the commander Ogareff Tartar troops, operating in the eastern DRC. When Tsar commissioned him to cross the dangerous mission across Siberia to restore communications troops sabotaged by Ogareff, the young officer does not hesitate to accept.

Cast

Curd JürgensMichel Strogoff
Geneviève PageNadia Fédor
Jacques DacqmineLe Grand-Duc
Sylva KoscinaSangarre
Gérard BuhrHenry Blount
Louis ArbessierTsar Alexandre II

View Full Cast >

Images