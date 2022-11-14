Michelangeli Plays Chopin

Not Available

The legendary Italian pianist Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli (1920 - 1995), playing at the height of his powers, performs Chopin's Sonata in B flat minor and other music by one of the instrument's most brilliant and idiomatic writers, in the famously rare 1962 RAI television recording, newly restored and remastered for this release. Michelangeli's fine control and perfect clarity - always present in his playing - have positioned him among the most outstanding recording artists of any generation. ""His fingers can no more hit a wrong note or smudge a passage than a bullet can be veered off course once it has been fired...""