This thought-provoking film explores the creation of Michelangelo's famed mural on the ceiling on the Sistine Chapel, a piece widely considered to be one of the finest works of the Renaissance era. Commissioned in 1508 by Pope Julius II, the nine-panel fresco took a full four years to complete and includes key scenes from the Book of Genesis, including the creation of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden and the Great Flood that buoyed Noah's ark.