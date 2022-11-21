Not Available

Are you someone who gets bored easily? Michelle Bridges: Super Shredder Circuit is the answer!! This DVD is just like a real personal training session with Michelle. That is, it KICKS BUTT!!! You will work muscles you never thought you had! Michelle Bridges: Super Shredder Circuit includes: Five circuits that go for five minutes each. So go all five or just two, depending on your time. Build your fitness and strength for a toned body and a disciplined mind. Follow the exercise routines that Michelle uses herself!