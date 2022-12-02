Michelle Kwan Skates to Disney's Greatest Hits

Not Available

Michelle Kwan and friends skate to songs from Disney movies. Viewers voted on the internet for which songs would be used in this special. The top ten songs were from: Aladdin (1992), _Aristocats, The (1970)_, Hercules (1997), _Hocus Pocus(1993)_, _Jungle Book, The (1967)_, _Lion King, The (1994)_, _Lion King II: Simba's Pride, The (1998) (V)_, and _Little Mermaid, The (1989)_. Footage of Michelle skating to "Reflections" was also reused from the Mulan (1998) special: Reflections on Ice: Michelle Kwan Skates to the Music of Disney's 'Mulan' (1998).