MICHENDORF is the story of the last of the motorway restaurants before arriving in Berlin. It was a place where people from East and West Germany met and where East German spies, the Stasi, had one of their headquarters as well. After the wall came down in 1989 and Germany was once again a united country, a lot of things changed. Many people lost their jobs and several old statues, buildings and other landmarks from the so called DDR (Deutsche Demokratische Republik) were removed or are now in the process of being removed. MICHENDORF is a reminder of these times. Found within this relic from a different era are the people who have worked there since the days of a divided country.