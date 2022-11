2004

Call him Cactus Jack, Mankind or Dude Love; by any name, there's never been anyone in or out of the squared circle quite like Mick Foley. Now the one and only "hardcore legend" shares his biggest and most brutal matches from WWE, WCW, ECW and SMW--against such foes as the Undertaker, Sting, Sabu, and others--along with classic promos, salutes to Al Snow and Mr. Socko, and much more. Have a nice day!