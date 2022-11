1931

Mickey and Minnie are next-door neighbors tending their yards. When Minnie is captured by a bird's song, Mickey hides in his bird-house and pretends to be a bird himself, until a cat attacks and blows his cover. Then he does a dance while wearing the house; their song attracts more birds, and again the cat. Pluto chases, but he's still pulling the lawnmower, and it causes much destruction.