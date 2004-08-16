2004

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 16th, 2004

Studio

Disney Television Animation

In Disney's take on the Alexander Dumas tale, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy want nothing more than to perform brave deeds on behalf of their queen (Minnie Mouse), but they're stymied by the head Musketeer, Pete. Pete secretly wants to get rid of the queen, so he appoints Mickey and his bumbling friends as guardians to Minnie, thinking such a maneuver will ensure his scheme's success. The score features songs based on familiar classical melodies.

Cast

Tony AnselmoDonald Duck (voice)
Bill FarmerGoofy/Additional Voices (voice)
Russi TaylorMinnie (voice)
Tress MacNeilleDaisy (voice)
Jim CummingsPete (voice)
April WinchellClarabelle/Additional Voices (voice)

